Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (TSE:PIF) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (TSE:PIF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Clarus Securities reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Polaris Infrastructure in a research report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Clarus Securities analyst S. Kammermayer now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. Clarus Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for Polaris Infrastructure’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS.
Separately, Raymond James set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Polaris Infrastructure and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Polaris Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.40%.
About Polaris Infrastructure (Get Rating)
Polaris Infrastructure Inc acquires, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua. It also operates run-of-river (ROR) hydro facility of 5 MW in Canchayllo, Peru; and 2 ROR hydro projects with the capacity of approximately 8 MW (net) and 20 MW (net) in Peru.
