Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Taboola.com, Ltd. Reduced by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Taboola.com in a report released on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.02). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Taboola.com’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taboola.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taboola.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.86.

Shares of Taboola.com stock opened at $6.61 on Monday. Taboola.com has a 1 year low of $5.34 and a 1 year high of $11.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.81.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evergreen Venture Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in Taboola.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $188,862,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Taboola.com by 4,202.1% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,064,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,946,933 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Taboola.com by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,063,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,567 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Taboola.com by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,013,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,225,000 after acquiring an additional 427,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Taboola.com by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,661,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,488,000 after acquiring an additional 34,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

