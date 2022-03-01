Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 298.41% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Kronos Bio from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Kronos Bio stock opened at $7.53 on Friday. Kronos Bio has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.23. The firm has a market cap of $424.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.65.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.03). Analysts predict that Kronos Bio will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jorge Dimartino sold 16,402 shares of Kronos Bio stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $202,892.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 11,386 shares of Kronos Bio stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $140,844.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kronos Bio by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,369,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,794,000 after acquiring an additional 437,155 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Kronos Bio by 279.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 12,246 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Kronos Bio by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 166,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 50,071 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Kronos Bio by 444.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 124,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 101,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Kronos Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $409,000. 66.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kronos Bio Company Profile

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

