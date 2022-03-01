Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Given “Buy” Rating at Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their buy rating on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $285.00 price objective on the software company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Autodesk from $305.00 to $286.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp cut their price target on Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Autodesk from $343.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $298.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Autodesk from $355.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $292.85.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $220.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.91. Autodesk has a one year low of $199.63 and a one year high of $344.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.44 billion, a PE ratio of 98.76 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.50% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,095 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk (Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.