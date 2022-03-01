Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Issued By Raymond James

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) – Raymond James reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stantec in a research note issued on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.60. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Stantec’s FY2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on STN. National Bank Financial upgraded Stantec from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. ATB Capital upped their price target on Stantec from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Stantec from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares raised Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Stantec from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$76.42.

Shares of STN stock opened at C$62.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.02 billion and a PE ratio of 35.09. Stantec has a 1-year low of C$49.93 and a 1-year high of C$73.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$67.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$65.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.77%.

In related news, Director Paul Jeremy David Alpern sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.91, for a total value of C$181,294.19. Also, Director Robert Gomes sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.83, for a total value of C$467,846.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,875,819.51. Insiders sold a total of 45,818 shares of company stock valued at $3,230,328 in the last three months.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

