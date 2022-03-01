Insider Selling: Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) Insider Sells 9,155 Shares of Stock

Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF – Get Rating) insider Kevin Flynn sold 9,155 shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.82), for a total transaction of £12,450.80 ($16,705.76).

Shares of LON:APF opened at GBX 141.20 ($1.89) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 139.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 133.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £301.86 million and a PE ratio of -83.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Anglo Pacific Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 119.41 ($1.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 162 ($2.17).

Get Anglo Pacific Group alerts:

APF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.29) target price on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.42) price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo Pacific Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo Pacific Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.