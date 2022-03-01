Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Insider Sells £1,340,928.97 in Stock

Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Rating) insider Andy Bird sold 205,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 653 ($8.76), for a total transaction of £1,340,928.97 ($1,799,180.16).
Shares of PSON opened at GBX 648 ($8.69) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.91 billion and a PE ratio of 17.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 617.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 658.33. Pearson plc has a twelve month low of GBX 571 ($7.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 883.60 ($11.86). The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a GBX 14.20 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous dividend of $6.30. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.53%.
Pearson Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.
