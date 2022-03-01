Runway Growth Finance (RWAY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of RWAY stock opened at $13.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.13. Runway Growth Finance has a twelve month low of $11.84 and a twelve month high of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RWAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.36.

In other Runway Growth Finance news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 8,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.61 per share, with a total value of $116,583.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas B. Raterman bought 11,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $149,358.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 624,451 shares of company stock valued at $2,291,184,048 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

