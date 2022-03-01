Cricut (CRCT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect Cricut to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of CRCT stock opened at $16.73 on Tuesday. Cricut has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $47.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.68.
In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 148,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $3,382,257.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 1,205,168 shares of company stock valued at $24,485,050 over the last quarter.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.71.
About Cricut (Get Rating)
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
