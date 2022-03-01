Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) to Sell

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IMMERSION CORP. develops hardware and software technologies that enable users to interact with computers using their sense of touch. Their patented technologies, which are branded TouchSense, enable devices such as mice, joysticks, knobs, and medical simulation products to deliver tactile sensations that correspond to on-screen events. They focus on four application areas: computing and entertainment, medical simulation, professional and industrial, and three-dimensional capture and interaction. “

Separately, Colliers Securities downgraded Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of IMMR stock opened at $5.32 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.32. Immersion has a 1-year low of $4.46 and a 1-year high of $11.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.82.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Immersion had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 35.58%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Immersion will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Immersion news, Director Eric Singer acquired 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $237,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Aaron Akerman sold 12,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $65,368.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMMR. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Immersion by 287.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,264,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 937,629 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Immersion by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,698,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,698,000 after buying an additional 754,286 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Immersion by 12,442.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 537,172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,674,000 after buying an additional 532,889 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Immersion by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 680,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,653,000 after buying an additional 395,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in Immersion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,609,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.68% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

