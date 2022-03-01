Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Given a C$66.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$66.00 target price on Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a buy rating and a C$98.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$63.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$93.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$81.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$91.70.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

TSE AEM opened at C$64.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.71. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$58.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$89.95. The stock has a market cap of C$29.12 billion and a PE ratio of 22.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$64.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$67.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.59%.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer Marc Legault sold 6,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.12, for a total value of C$437,912.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,522,077.92. Also, Director James D. Nasso sold 4,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.12, for a total transaction of C$291,919.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,755 shares in the company, valued at C$711,120.60. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,745.

About Agnico Eagle Mines (Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.