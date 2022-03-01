AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AtriCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.64.

ATRC opened at $69.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AtriCure has a fifty-two week low of $57.56 and a fifty-two week high of $89.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 64.91 and a beta of 1.16.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical device company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.01). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $169,245.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,737 shares of company stock worth $457,303 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AtriCure by 1,351.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in AtriCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AtriCure by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in AtriCure by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,341 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

