Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

HASI has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.88.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $47.34 on Tuesday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a one year low of $34.66 and a one year high of $65.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 22.80 and a current ratio of 18.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.17.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 59.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $203,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2,161.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 135,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 129,682 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 182,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,766,000 after purchasing an additional 37,250 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 14,896 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 172,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,213,000 after acquiring an additional 34,739 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

