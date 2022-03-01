$259.70 Million in Sales Expected for Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) will post sales of $259.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $262.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $257.39 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust reported sales of $115.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 124.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.95) by $0.20. During the same period last year, the business posted ($16.70) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AHT opened at $8.61 on Tuesday. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $77.90. The firm has a market cap of $291.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 6.13.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

