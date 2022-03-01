Digital Asset Monetary Network (OTCMKTS:DATI) Trading 78.9% Higher

Shares of Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DATI – Get Rating) traded up 78.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.11. 54,050 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 344% from the average session volume of 12,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.13.

About Digital Asset Monetary Network (OTCMKTS:DATI)

Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc is engaged in the business of building and developing a public accelerator-incubator (PAI). The firm operates as a PAI, which involves consulting, investing, developing, and acquiring disruptive innovations that either contribute to the PAI Ecosystem, solve problems, or create social impact locally, domestically, and internationally through its platform.

