ORIX (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) Trading Down 0.9%

ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.80 and last traded at $20.80. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.99.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.62.

ORIX Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ORXCF)

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

