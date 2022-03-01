BAIC Motor (OTCMKTS:BCCMY) Shares Down 9.9%

BAIC Motor Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BCCMY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 9.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.43 and last traded at $3.43. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.90.

BAIC Motor Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BCCMY)

BAIC Motor Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells passenger vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides luxury passenger cars, luxury commercial vehicles, middle-end and high-end passenger cars, and self-owned passenger cars, as well as electric passenger cars.

