Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $97.08 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) to report sales of $97.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $99.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $91.60 million. Agree Realty reported sales of $77.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full-year sales of $416.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $367.47 million to $432.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $493.80 million, with estimates ranging from $370.41 million to $534.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 36.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADC. StockNews.com cut shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.45.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Agree Realty in the fourth quarter worth $54,282,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Agree Realty by 171.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,170,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,517,000 after acquiring an additional 739,217 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Agree Realty by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,667,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $975,322,000 after acquiring an additional 615,858 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in Agree Realty by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,590,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,210,000 after acquiring an additional 581,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Agree Realty by 68.1% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,067,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,238,000 after acquiring an additional 432,463 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ADC traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.15. The company had a trading volume of 619,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,563. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.85. Agree Realty has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $75.95.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 152.81%.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

