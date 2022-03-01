Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.21 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) to announce $28.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $27.40 million and the highest is $28.71 million. Silk Road Medical posted sales of $22.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full year sales of $129.60 million for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $165.86 million, with estimates ranging from $161.77 million to $173.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Silk Road Medical.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 52.35% and a negative net margin of 49.09%. The business had revenue of $28.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

SILK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Silk Road Medical from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Silk Road Medical from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

NASDAQ:SILK traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.13. 433,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,694. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.01. The company has a quick ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.78 and a beta of 1.67. Silk Road Medical has a twelve month low of $27.21 and a twelve month high of $67.49.

In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SILK. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,517,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,647,000 after purchasing an additional 526,930 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 21.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,924,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,958,000 after purchasing an additional 521,628 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $23,341,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,781,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,119,000 after purchasing an additional 449,414 shares during the period. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Silk Road Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,360,000.

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

