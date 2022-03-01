Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $145.58 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) to post $145.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Alteryx’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $146.46 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $145.00 million. Alteryx reported sales of $118.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full-year sales of $716.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $715.00 million to $719.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $847.41 million, with estimates ranging from $781.91 million to $883.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alteryx.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.13. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 29.89% and a negative net margin of 33.51%. The firm had revenue of $173.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Alteryx from $159.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Alteryx from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alteryx from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Alteryx from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alteryx from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alteryx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.14.

Shares of NYSE AYX traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,059,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,566. Alteryx has a one year low of $49.67 and a one year high of $98.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -23.25 and a beta of 0.68.

In related news, Director Jeff Horing purchased 56,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.71 per share, with a total value of $3,165,943.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $164,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AYX. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 17.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,399,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,776,000 after buying an additional 933,897 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 101.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,778,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,040,000 after buying an additional 894,582 shares during the last quarter. Wishbone Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,610,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,750,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 293.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 523,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,646,000 after buying an additional 390,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alteryx (AYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.