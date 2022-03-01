Nufarm (OTCMKTS:NFRMY) Trading 1.9% Higher

Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NFRMY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.82 and last traded at $3.82. 1,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.82.

About Nufarm (OTCMKTS:NFRMY)

Nufarm Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells crop protection solutions and seed technologies in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company's protection solutions include herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides that help growers protect crops against weeds, pests, and disease.

