Footasylum (LON:FOOT) Stock Price Down 26.6%

Footasylum PLC (LON:FOOT – Get Rating) shares traded down 26.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 81.50 ($1.09) and last traded at GBX 81.50 ($1.09). 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 609,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 111 ($1.49).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 81.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 81.68. The stock has a market cap of £88.60 million and a P/E ratio of -21.45.
Footasylum Company Profile (LON:FOOT)
See Also
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for Footasylum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Footasylum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.