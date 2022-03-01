Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) Shares Down 2.3%

Ferguson plc (OTCMKTS:FERGY – Get Rating) dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.40 and last traded at $11.48. Approximately 120,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 343,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.75.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Monday, November 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.37.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

