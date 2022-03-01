Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) Shares Up 13.5%

Western Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:WEEEF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 13.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.25. 10,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 82,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.30.

About Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF)

Western Energy Services Corp. is an oilfield service company, which engages in the provision of contract drilling services. It operates through the Contract Drilling Services and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes Horizon and Stoneham drilling. The Production Services segment comprises well servicing rigs and renting of oilfield equipment.

