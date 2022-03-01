Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.22 Million

Analysts expect Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) to announce $4.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.88 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.55 million. Eos Energy Enterprises posted sales of $160,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2,537.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will report full year sales of $80.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $78.55 million to $81.98 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $306.17 million, with estimates ranging from $275.33 million to $337.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Eos Energy Enterprises.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.09). Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 148.15% and a negative net margin of 9,359.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($7.04) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EOSE. Benchmark began coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eos Energy Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Eos Energy Enterprises stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,261,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,562. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 52 week low of $2.64 and a 52 week high of $22.45. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.24. The stock has a market cap of $155.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 451.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

