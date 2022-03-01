$3.67 EPS Expected for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) This Quarter

Analysts expect H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) to post earnings of $3.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for H&R Block’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.50 and the highest is $4.15. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H&R Block will report full-year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $2.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover H&R Block.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $158.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.30 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 665.97% and a net margin of 22.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.09) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

H&R Block stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,591,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,497,293. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.33. H&R Block has a 52 week low of $19.15 and a 52 week high of $26.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 24.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRB. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in H&R Block by 295.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 311,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after buying an additional 232,365 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 3rd quarter worth $2,079,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 3rd quarter worth $1,251,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 823,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,593,000 after purchasing an additional 172,022 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H&R Block Company Profile (Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on H&R Block (HRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.