Klaytn (KLAY) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.24 Billion

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. Klaytn has a market cap of $3.24 billion and approximately $99.22 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Klaytn has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. One Klaytn coin can currently be bought for $1.23 or 0.00002838 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00043283 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,910.80 or 0.06731087 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,180.88 or 0.99853581 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00046575 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00049947 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00023454 BTC.

Klaytn was first traded on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,782,297,981 coins and its circulating supply is 2,636,584,899 coins. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

