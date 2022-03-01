Head to Head Comparison: Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) vs. Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC)

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) and Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Invitation Homes has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boston Omaha has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Invitation Homes and Boston Omaha’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invitation Homes $2.00 billion 11.30 $261.42 million $0.45 84.00 Boston Omaha $45.74 million 18.10 -$4.81 million $3.22 8.69

Invitation Homes has higher revenue and earnings than Boston Omaha. Boston Omaha is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Invitation Homes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Invitation Homes and Boston Omaha’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invitation Homes 13.08% 2.85% 1.46% Boston Omaha 160.26% 18.11% 11.39%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.9% of Invitation Homes shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.1% of Boston Omaha shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Invitation Homes shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 53.0% of Boston Omaha shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Invitation Homes and Boston Omaha, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invitation Homes 0 2 12 1 2.93 Boston Omaha 0 0 0 0 N/A

Invitation Homes currently has a consensus price target of $46.82, indicating a potential upside of 23.87%. Given Invitation Homes’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Invitation Homes is more favorable than Boston Omaha.

Summary

Invitation Homes beats Boston Omaha on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc. engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Boston Omaha

Boston Omaha Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of billboards, surety insurance, and insurance brokerage activities. It operates through the Insurance and Billboards segments. The Insurance segment refers to commissions from the firm’s surety brokerage businesses. The Billboards segment includes billboard acquisition and rentals. The company was founded on August 10, 2009 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

