Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.72 Billion

Analysts predict that Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) will report sales of $3.72 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.62 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.90 billion. Sonic Automotive reported sales of $2.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full-year sales of $17.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.49 billion to $17.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $18.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.06 billion to $20.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sonic Automotive.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.81. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 39.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SAH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Sonic Automotive by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Sonic Automotive by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after buying an additional 11,052 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 377,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,867,000 after acquiring an additional 99,496 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,845,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAH stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.71. 344,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,445. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.37. Sonic Automotive has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 5.94%.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

