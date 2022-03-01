Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Invesque Inc (TSE:IVQ.U – Get Rating) were down 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.55 and last traded at C$1.61. Approximately 5,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 5,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.62.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.51, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$90.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65.

In other Invesque news, Director Scott White sold 46,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.31, for a total value of C$107,431.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 366,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$847,074.69.

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. The company invests in health care and senior living properties, such as post-acute transitional care, long-term care, memory care, assisted living, independent living, and medical office properties. As of December 31, 2018, it owns a portfolio of 98 health care and senior living properties.

