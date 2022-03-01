Brokerages Expect Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Harsco’s earnings. Harsco posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 106.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harsco will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.78 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Harsco.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.18 million. Harsco had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 9.05%. Harsco’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus cut shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of HSC traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,141,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,322. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -297.68, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Harsco has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73.

In other news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,232,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 48,112.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,933,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,315 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,445,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,673 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 1,233.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,127,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,604 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,058,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

