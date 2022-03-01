Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.08% and a negative net margin of 440.88%.

Shares of PTGX traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.28. 362,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,691. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $50.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.94.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PTGX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

In related news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 15,000 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $482,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 43.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 400.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 23.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 5.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.