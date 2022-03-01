Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.08% and a negative net margin of 440.88%.
Shares of PTGX traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.28. 362,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,691. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $50.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.94.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PTGX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 43.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 400.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 23.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 5.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.
Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.
