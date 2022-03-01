$177.02 Million in Sales Expected for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) will post sales of $177.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Calix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $176.66 million and the highest is $177.40 million. Calix posted sales of $162.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Calix will report full year sales of $745.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $742.40 million to $750.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $831.12 million, with estimates ranging from $816.64 million to $845.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Calix.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Calix had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 35.09%. The company had revenue of $176.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Calix’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on CALX. Craig Hallum raised Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded Calix from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Calix in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities cut their price target on Calix from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Calix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

NYSE:CALX traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.34. 1,206,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,308. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.38. Calix has a 52 week low of $31.65 and a 52 week high of $80.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.66.

In other news, Director Donald J. Listwin purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.94 per share, for a total transaction of $509,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total value of $1,319,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CALX. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 23,686 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calix in the 3rd quarter worth $1,092,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,519,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $119,695,000 after acquiring an additional 491,455 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Calix in the 3rd quarter worth $14,299,000. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calix in the 3rd quarter worth $2,793,000. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

