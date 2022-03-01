AXA SA (EPA:CS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

AXA SA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “N/A” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €30.67 ($34.46).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CS shares. Morgan Stanley set a €35.00 ($39.33) price objective on AXA in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group set a €27.60 ($31.01) price objective on AXA in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.99 ($38.19) price objective on AXA in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.50 ($34.27) price objective on AXA in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €29.00 ($32.58) target price on AXA in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

AXA stock traded up €0.24 ($0.27) during trading on Monday, reaching €24.77 ($27.83). 10,640,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,520,000. AXA has a 52-week low of €22.13 ($24.87) and a 52-week high of €27.69 ($31.11). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €27.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €25.37.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

