SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.48-$11.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.428-$2.468 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.44 billion.SBA Communications also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $378.00 to $376.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered SBA Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $405.00 to $377.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $387.38.

SBA Communications stock traded down $3.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $303.39. The stock had a trading volume of 969,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,320. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a PE ratio of 115.36 and a beta of 0.40. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $391.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $595.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.77 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.21%.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total value of $397,765.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,087 shares of company stock worth $2,604,776 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in SBA Communications by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in SBA Communications by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 116,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,227,000 after buying an additional 10,460 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SBA Communications (Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

