Brokerages Set Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target at $237.75

Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $237.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $226.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,738,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,196,823. Amgen has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $261.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $226.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.81 EPS. Analysts expect that Amgen will post 17.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

Amgen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.