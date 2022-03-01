Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.39-2.59 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.64. Primoris Services also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.390-$2.590 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Primoris Services from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Primoris Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Primoris Services stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.37. 602,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,074. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.18. Primoris Services has a one year low of $21.47 and a one year high of $41.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,055,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,386,000 after buying an additional 22,710 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,364,000 after buying an additional 57,277 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,328,000 after buying an additional 31,841 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 7,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 80,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 31,510 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

