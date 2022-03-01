Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grab Holdings Limited offer superapp in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services. It operates principally in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab Holdings Limited, formerly known as Altimeter Growth Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif. “

Get Grab alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GRAB. DBS Vickers cut Grab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.60 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. HSBC initiated coverage on Grab in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Grab in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.90 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Grab from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.50 to $5.70 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.89.

GRAB stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.76. 178,781,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,088,168. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.15. Grab has a one year low of $4.83 and a one year high of $13.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Grab during the 4th quarter worth about $20,121,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter worth about $376,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter worth about $8,390,000. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter worth about $26,738,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter worth about $21,461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

About Grab (Get Rating)

Grab Holdings Limited offer superapp in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services. It operates principally in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab Holdings Limited, formerly known as Altimeter Growth Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grab (GRAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.