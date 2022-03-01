Safran SA (EPA:SAF) Receives €125.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Safran SA (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €125.00 ($140.45).

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays set a €134.00 ($150.56) price target on shares of Safran in a research report on Monday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €152.00 ($170.79) price objective on shares of Safran in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($140.45) price objective on shares of Safran in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a €133.00 ($149.44) price objective on shares of Safran in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($157.30) price objective on shares of Safran in a research report on Monday.

Get Safran alerts:

EPA SAF traded up €6.44 ($7.24) on Monday, reaching €114.54 ($128.70). The company had a trading volume of 1,099,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. Safran has a fifty-two week low of €67.17 ($75.47) and a fifty-two week high of €92.36 ($103.78). The business has a 50 day moving average of €109.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of €109.71.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.