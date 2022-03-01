Analysts Anticipate Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) to Announce -$0.32 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.32) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the lowest is ($0.33). Magenta Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($1.27). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($1.36). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Magenta Therapeutics.

Get Magenta Therapeutics alerts:

MGTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magenta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGTA. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,802,000 after purchasing an additional 177,190 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 12,930 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 306,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 117,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MGTA traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.15. 419,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,504. The company has a market capitalization of $185.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.89. Magenta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20.

About Magenta Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magenta Therapeutics (MGTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.