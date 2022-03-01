Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $55.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) will post $55.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cutera’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $55.40 million and the highest is $56.40 million. Cutera posted sales of $49.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cutera will report full-year sales of $257.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $256.80 million to $258.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $286.15 million, with estimates ranging from $283.30 million to $289.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cutera.

Get Cutera alerts:

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. Cutera had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $65.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on CUTR shares. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cutera from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cutera has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

CUTR traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.36. 131,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,084. Cutera has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $60.35. The firm has a market cap of $688.83 million, a P/E ratio of 548.08 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.80.

In other Cutera news, CFO Rohan Seth acquired 1,174 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.38 per share, with a total value of $41,536.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Mowry acquired 2,784 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,875 shares of company stock worth $243,622. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cutera by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,635,306 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,891,000 after acquiring an additional 148,427 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Cutera by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 117,421 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 20,043 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Cutera by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,382 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 12,880 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Cutera by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 37,104 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cutera by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,252 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter.

Cutera Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cutera (CUTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.