ApeSwap Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $34.84 Million (BANANA)

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. ApeSwap Finance has a market cap of $34.84 million and approximately $476,549.00 worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ApeSwap Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000807 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00043367 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,909.35 or 0.06738733 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,098.53 or 0.99826387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00046465 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00049982 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002835 BTC.

About ApeSwap Finance

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 100,044,656 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

ApeSwap Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeSwap Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ApeSwap Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

