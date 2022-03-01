Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) to Announce $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Terex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Terex reported earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terex will report full-year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $3.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Terex.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27. Terex had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

Shares of TEX traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.28. The stock had a trading volume of 640,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,219. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.65. Terex has a 12 month low of $38.90 and a 12 month high of $55.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.40 and a 200 day moving average of $45.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Terex by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Terex by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after buying an additional 17,309 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Terex by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,955,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,647,000 after buying an additional 489,129 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Terex by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 226,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,960,000 after buying an additional 10,566 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Terex by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

