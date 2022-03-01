Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Posts Earnings Results

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of PRAX stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.10. 285,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,248. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $50.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.11. The stock has a market cap of $587.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.51.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRAX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 93.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the third quarter worth $201,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.
About Praxis Precision Medicines (Get Rating)
Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.
