Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Posts Earnings Results

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of PRAX stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.10. 285,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,248. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $50.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.11. The stock has a market cap of $587.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.51.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRAX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 93.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the third quarter worth $201,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

About Praxis Precision Medicines (Get Rating)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.