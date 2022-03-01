$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) This Quarter

Analysts expect RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) to report $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for RadNet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. RadNet posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RadNet will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover RadNet.

Get RadNet alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RDNT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

In other RadNet news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $268,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,090,700. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in RadNet by 29.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 514,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,093,000 after buying an additional 118,493 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 16.0% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 776,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,154,000 after purchasing an additional 107,277 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 8.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RadNet during the second quarter worth approximately $701,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 20.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,736,000 after purchasing an additional 44,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDNT traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $24.67. 566,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,889. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.52. RadNet has a one year low of $17.84 and a one year high of $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55 and a beta of 1.75.

RadNet Company Profile (Get Rating)

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RadNet (RDNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.