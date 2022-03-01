Oxen Trading Up 9.3% Over Last Week (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 28th. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded up 9.3% against the dollar. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $26.24 million and $65,136.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,095.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,905.33 or 0.06741624 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $112.43 or 0.00260894 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.14 or 0.00768395 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00014007 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00069613 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00007332 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.25 or 0.00399695 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.84 or 0.00203830 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 57,314,457 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

