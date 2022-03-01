Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Receives $10.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.13. The stock had a trading volume of 13,571,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,866,366. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.95.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,110 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $55,356.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 4,138 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $37,490.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 185,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 45,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

