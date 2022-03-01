Brokerages Set Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Price Target at $20.80

Shares of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.80.
CABA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cabaletta Bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cabaletta Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CABA. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 295.8% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,383,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,906 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $10,944,000. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 143.2% during the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 947,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,145,000 after purchasing an additional 557,744 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 504,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 173,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 355.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 171,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.
Cabaletta Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cabaletta Bio (CABA)
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.