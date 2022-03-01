Brokerages Set Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) PT at $10.00

Shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KEP. StockNews.com downgraded Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised Korea Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Korea Electric Power by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 870,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,955,000 after purchasing an additional 53,699 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in Korea Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Korea Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Korea Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Korea Electric Power by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 772,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,057,000 after purchasing an additional 50,626 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:KEP traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,198. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.51. Korea Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 1.60%.

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

