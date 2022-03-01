Brokerages Set Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Price Target at $63.50

Shares of Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VNNVF shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Vonovia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €61.00 ($68.54) price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of VNNVF traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.75. 274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,651. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.92. Vonovia has a 12-month low of $50.53 and a 12-month high of $72.97.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

